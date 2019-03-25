The sun set on the festival, and glowing lights would emerge along with lasers reflecting off a crowd of thousands.
“Things are starting to get weird.”
New Orleans’ BUKU Music + Art Project took place on March 22-23. The music festival was originally founded in 2012 by Winter Circle Productions and has continued to experience growth over the past seven years. The party topped off at nearly 20,000 people this year and was completely sold out. The festival takes place at Mardi Gras World on the riverfront where the skyline provides a perfect backdrop. The word “buku” comes from the French word “beaucoup,”, which means “plenty.”
BUKU hosts the culture of the city of New Orleans by providing a place for diverse art, food and music to combine. The venue brings the spirit of Mardi Gras and a creative mindset to attendees who come in from all over to experience what BUKU has to offer. Many BUKU goers adopt the phrase “TOOBUKU” meaning the embrace of being progressive and funky.
“My favorite thing about BUKU is really the people and the community. Everyone is so accepting and free spirited,” said BUKU attendee Breanna Labbe.
Here strangers become friends and the art becomes part of the performance. BUKU continues to morph and change along with the city and the people that built it, and remains one of the best musical experience that New Orleans has to offer.