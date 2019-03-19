Incoming students receive their first impression of the University when they meet their orientation leaders, many of which are the LSU Ambassadors.
Before LSU Ambassadors was founded in 1991, professional staff led freshman orientation. LSU Ambassadors adviser Connor Gonzales said the organization began because some felt the incoming students would benefit from being guided by current students. Perry Prestholdt, the creator of the organization, worked with the junior division — currently known as UCFY — at the University to create LSU Ambassadors The organization has grown from about 60 members in 1991 to 200 current members.
Gonzales said he believes people have a passion for the organization because of the service aspect, helping not only the LSU community but, also the Baton Rouge community as a whole, demonstrating their commitment to recruit, orient, advise and service throughout the organization.
“The experiences [incoming students] have when they meet LSU Ambassadors at recruiting events or their orientation events, they definitely feel a connection,” Gonzales said. “It’s based on the positive experiences they have before getting to LSU that draws people into joining the organization.”
LSU Ambassador works with the Office of Admissions to create on-campus recruiting events, including Kickoff LSU and Destination LSU. These large events require many volunteers to help guide prospective students when they are touring campus.
Gonzales said he is hopeful ambassador members maintain their high level of spirit and positivity. His main goal each semester is for those within the organization itself to keep their morale up.
Gonzales said the selection process is very selective and the organization tries to make members understand their jobs are a privilege. In the fall semester, prospective ambassadors go through two rounds of a selections process, which includes interviews with current ambassadors to see how they behave in large and small group dynamics. Each year about 300 students apply, but only 80-90 people are selected.
“It’s a really great opportunity for folks who have a passion for LSU, have a passion to help others at any capacity,” Gonzales said.
According to the website, in order to be eligible to be an LSU Ambassador, students must attend one of the informational meetings during the fall, submit an application, participate in selections events and interview. Potential ambassadors must also have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be a full-time undergraduate student and cannot be on any academic or disciplinary probation with the University.
Although some students may be hesitant to join, Gonzales suggests students attend the informational meeting and pick up an application.
Mass Communication junior Sarah Laborde said she originally didn’t want to join the organization, but she has been a member for three years and is currently serving on the LSU Ambassadors executive council. She said she only went to one of the meetings because a friend of hers asked her to keep her company.
“I ended up loving everything that I learned about [LSU Ambassadors],” Laborde said. “I saw how involved the Ambassadors were across campus, and I knew I wanted to be a part of that great community of servant leaders.”
“[Members] aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and help those around them, and they have a great time doing it,” Laborde said. “Seeing their joy and passion for service and for LSU was inspiring, and I hope I can be that kind of an inspiration to others.”
Ambassadors make an impact on the University through their service projects and recruiting days as orientation leaders, according to Laborde.
“People don’t realize how much we’re involved in,” Gonzales said. “Even if you have a little bit of an interest, just go to the meeting.”
LSU Ambassadors have bi-weekly meetings every Wednesday in Howe Russell Hall.