The Baton Rouge General Express Care sits on Nicholson on Drive on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Baton Rouge General’s Express Care clinic at Nicholson Gateway will offer free cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure screenings on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The screenings are open to everyone including non-students, and no registration is required, according a Baton Rouge General press release.

A tent will be set up outside the clinic where there will be a popcorn bar and giveaways. People will have a chance to win a tailgate package including an Rtic cooler, a bluetooth speaker and a washer toss game.

 

