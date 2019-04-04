Baton Rouge General’s Express Care clinic at Nicholson Gateway will offer free cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure screenings on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The screenings are open to everyone including non-students, and no registration is required, according a Baton Rouge General press release.
A tent will be set up outside the clinic where there will be a popcorn bar and giveaways. People will have a chance to win a tailgate package including an Rtic cooler, a bluetooth speaker and a washer toss game.