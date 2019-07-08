Bogie's Bar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the bar announced it would close on July 6 after being in business for more than two decades.
Bar owner Aaron "Mugsy" Saulnier owed landlord Michael Butler about $92,000, according to bankruptcy filings. Records show the Louisiana Department of Revenue tax bill was more than $56,800, The Advocate reported.
Greg Saulnier was owed $25,000 as an unsecured creditor. The bar, on 705 E. Boyd Drive, had between $500,000 and $1 million in total assets and between $100,000 and $500,000 in liabilities, records show.
Bogie's Bar hired Richmond Law Firm LLC as its legal representative. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection enables companies to reorganize their operations.