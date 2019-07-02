It's may be the end of an era for one popular nightlife spot by LSU.
Bogie's will close its doors July 6 after one last night of shenanigans. The bar operators were served with an eviction notice by property owner Mike Butler for nonpayment, according to WAFB.
It is unclear at this time if the bar will open its doors again, but the current operators said they are hopeful that Bogie's will reopen.
The bar announced on its Instagram page that it would be closing its doors after 25 years of serving LSU students. The bar occupied the space on E. Boyd Drive since 1994 and was home to many events, exchanges, brawls and even an infamous visit from American football tight end Rob Gronkowski in 2013.
“I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone who was a patron of Bogie’s,” the Instagram post said. “For the last 25 years we have been a namesake on campus. From exchanges to food trucks to the bar that everyone knows your name we have loved serving you. This Saturday night we will be shutting down to work on revamping the Bogie’s experience. We would love to see you all there.”
View this post on Instagram
“I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone who was a patron of Bogie’s. For the last 25 years we have been a namesake on campus. From exchanges to food trucks to the bar that everyone knows your name we have loved serving you. This Saturday night we will be shutting down to work on revamping the Bogie’s experience. We would love to see you all there.”