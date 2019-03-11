After creating his own label, Baton Rouge native rapper Boosie Badazz is bringing his new signees back to his hometown for a three-day celebration of Southern rap and culture.
Boosie Bash, the artist’s current project, is a three part event — a comedy show, concert and block party.
The weekend of events kicks off Friday night with the Friday Night LMAO Comedy Explosion. The show will feature Ghanian-American stand-up comedian as well as appearances from Youtuber Funny Mike, entertainer Rob Kazi and comedian Grove Hero, among others.
Next up is the main event — the Boosie Bash Music Festival. The event features over 14 rappers and entertainers, from well-known to fresh in the industry.
The point of this concert is to showcase Southern rappers and artists, and the lineup demonstrates just that.
The festival will include performances from YFN Lucci, Blac Youngsta, Rich Homie Quan and Blocboy JB, all artists born and raised in the South.
As well as spotlighting larger artists from the South, Boosie is also featuring some up-and-coming Baton Rouge rappers, B Will and Webbie.
Along with a massive collection of Southern artists, Boosie is also going to feature one of his newest, and most unique, signees.
Lil Blurry is a Bay Area rapper. He only began posting to Soundcloud a year ago, but he is already signed to a label. The most shocking part? He’s only 13 years old.
After seeing one of Lil Blurry’s Instagram skits, Boosie took the leap and contacted the young artist. After only a day, the seventh-grader was signed, and now, he gets the chance to perform.
Though the whole event is bound to be a party, the third day will have a slightly more serious overtone.
To finish out the weekend, Boosie and his label will be hosting a "Stop the Violence" block party. The event will feature performances from even more artists, and even representatives from a few major labels, all while promoting a message of peace and fun.
All in all, Boosie Bash is a massive “thank you” from Boosie to his hometown of Baton Rouge, and his choice to host the event in the city just further proves this point.
The comedy show begins Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino Capital Atrium. Tickets will be sold at www.eventbrite.com and at the door, and you must be over 21 to purchase.
The Boosie Bash concert will take place the following day at 6 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern University’s campus. It is open to all ages, and tickets are sold at www.eventbrite.com.