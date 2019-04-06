LSU won the National L-Club Spring Game — and it lost.
The Purple team and the Myles Brennan-led second team offense — for most of the game — defeated the White team led by Joe Burrow in the first half.
"The offense made some plays and the defense came back and made some plays," said LSU coach Ed Orgeron. "I thought it was a battle scrimmage. I liked the way we spread the football around."
Burrow went 15-of-25 for 159 yards, one touchdown and an interception in one half of play. Brennan went 16-of-24 for 212 yards between his time working on both teams.
Orgeron said he was pleased with the play of the two quarterbacks as they both adjusted to LSU's new spread offense. He thinks this is the furthest the Tigers have been along in the spring since he's on the staff.
Even so, he said pass protection was the biggest issues today on both sides of the ball. The two defenses combined for 10 total sacks. Andre Anthony lead the team with three.
The White team started with the ball and seemed promising as quarterback Joe Burrow hit receiver Ja'Marr Chase for 16 yards and a first down three plays in to the game.
Burrow then hit receiver Stephen Sullivan for eight yards, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled on the next play.
The fumble was forced by linebacker Michael Divinity and recovered by defensive end Tyler Shelvin.
The Myles Brennan-led Purple team proceeded to march downfield to take advantage of the turnover.
Brennan hit running back Lanard Fournette for 10 yards on the first play of the drive.
Fournette had 15 yards rushing on four attempts and 16 yards receiving with two catches on the drive.
Brennan also hit Dee Anderson for 11 yards.
Freshman running back Chris Curry capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run to put the Purple team up 7-0.
White didn't take long to respond.
Edwards-Helaire started with three straight plays for him — an eight-yard reception, a nine-yard run and a two-yard run.
Burrow began to hit his stride, hitting Chase again for 14 yards and Terrace Marshall 16 yards to put the White team in the red zone.
After a scramble a few plays later, Burrow hit Jefferson in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
Purple responded with a touchdown drive of its down, highlighted by Brennan's 41-yard pass to Dee Anderson. Curry ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown.
Purple lead 14-7 after the first quarter, but both defenses stepped up in the second quarter not allowing any points.
Orgeron said he thought the defense came out flat to start the game and picked it up after that.
"I didn't like the energy," he said. "We need to start faster there. I thought the efficiency of the quarterback was good. The tackling — I'll need to see it [on film.]"
The defense got its first stop of the day as White took the field to start the second quarter and freshman Apu Ika "sacked" Burrow.
Burrow completed two passes of eight yards to Sullivan and seven yards to Jefferson for the first down, but threw three incomplete passes to force the White team to punt.
Sullivan had two drops on the day, but also had three catches for 39 yards. Orgeron said LSU is a better team when they get him involved in the game.
Two bad snaps and another Ika sack forced the Purple team to punt right after.
Star freshman and former five-star recruit Derek Stingley made his first mark of the "season" as he intercepted Burrow the following play.
"I told you he was pretty good," Burrow said of Stingley.
Ika continued to reak havoc on the Purple offensive line and the team was forced to punt.
Neither offense was able to do much of anything in the second quarter and the two teams continues to trade punts until Purple broke free with some ball movement.
Brennan hit receiver Racey McMath for 43 yards to get Purple in the red zone, but the White defense stepped up again and Purple's Fournette was stopped on a goal-line stand.
Edwards-Helaire started the drive for White with a 19-yard run down to the 20-yard line. It seemed like White would finally get back on the board as Burrow had completions of 23 yards to Sullivan and 16 yards to Anderson.
Burrow was then sacked twice as time winded down in the half. Kicker Avery Atkins missed a 33-yard field goal to end the half with Purple leading 14-7.
Brennan began quarterbacking both teams in the second half, starting with the White team.
Edwards-Helaire ran the ball twice for eight and nine yards, but pass protections once against struggled and ended the drive on a sack and punt.
Chris Curry continued to stun in the back field, going for runs of 22 yards and 12 yards. Brennan was solid with a 10-completion to Jonathan Giles, but the drive stalled forcing Purple to bring out kicker Connor Culp for a 42-yarder to extend its lead to 17-7
The White team finally got back on the board thanks to a 13-yard touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the third quarter. White still trialed Purple 17-14 going into the fourth, where the game would end.
Though Orgeron was pleased with where the team is at, he knows there are still things they need to work on before the season starts.
"I feel confident that we're doing the right things," Orgeron said. "I know that the right plays are being called on defense and I know that we have a good scheme on offense."