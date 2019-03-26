Student participation in the Campus Climate Survey can be essential for Louisiana and the University to gather information that may be used to increase the education and prevention of sexual violence on campus.
The University’s Title IX graduate assistant, Kimberly Davis, said it’s possible the results of the survey, offered by the Title IX office and the Louisiana Board of Regents through April 22, will yield changes to the University’s sexual assault policy.
“It’s a really good chance for students to be heard not only [at LSU] but also at the state level,” Davis said. “The point is to hear from students and hear what their concerns are. We take that very seriously.”
Davis said the questions about sexual violence may be upsetting to some of the students who take the survey, but they will be warned about triggering questions. There are resources listed on the survey that she encourages affected students to take advantage of.
It is recommended that the survey, which takes an average of 15 to 20 minutes to complete, be taken in a private space due to the sensitive information it collects.
“In addition to sexual violence, this survey covers campus safety issues, which I know is a hot topic on campus right now,” Davis said.
The University was plagued with reports and rumors of female students being held at gunpoint, followed and grabbed on campus earlier this semester. Davis said she hopes these events will lead more students to take this survey.
Of the over 30,000 students enrolled in the University last year, Davis said only 1,200 students completed this annual survey. That means roughly 4 percent of the student body took a survey that was created to gather information to help all students.
Davis stressed how important it is for students to take the survey, since student feedback will give the University and the Board of Regents information to keep students safe. She said the survey is being used to allow the University to listen to students’ concerns.
“It’s not just another survey that’s showing up in your email,” Davis said. “People are taking this seriously.”
All responses to the survey will be kept anonymous, however the names of participants will be collected and entered into a drawing for prizes.
The survey was established as a result of Act 172 of the 2015 Regular Legislative Session and requires the Board of Regents, in consultation with the four management boards — the LSU System, Southern University System, University of Louisiana System and Louisiana Community and Technical College System--to develop a climate survey to be administered at every public higher education institution in Louisiana annually, according to Meg Casper Sunstrom, the Board of Regent’s deputy commissioner for strategic communication.
Here’s the link to the survey: https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1FCWORL2mN9CUh7