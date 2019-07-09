You can replace your tiger stripes with spots and cow bells Tuesday for a free entrée to celebrate Chick-fil-a’s annual Cow Appreciation Day.
The event lasts until 7 p.m. Customers can make or buy their costumes, or any sort of cow apparel, and wear them to their local Chick-fil-A location during event hours to receive their free entrée. According to the website, free entrées cannot be redeemed using the app.
The location in the LSU Student Union is participating in the event, offering a free original chicken sandwich entrée to customers who dress in cow apparel. In addition, there are four locations in the immediate Baton Rouge area, with the brand new Arlington Marketplace location being closest to campus.