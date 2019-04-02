Chick-fil-A is once again offering free food, only this time on a much larger scale.
For the entire month of April, Chick-fil-A will be offering a free 8-piece chicken nuggets to any customer who creates or logs onto their Chick-fil-A One account.
This deal is valid at all Chick-fil-A’s in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Gonzales. Customers can go into any restaurant and receive free chicken nuggets by proving that they have logged on or created a Chick-fil-A One account.
“We hope guests will stop by and enjoy dinner on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” said franchise operator of Chick-fil-A Gonzales Cody Salomone.
Awarded exclusively through Chick-fil-A One™, the free offer is limited to one per person and only valid during restaurant hours. Anyone in the Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Gonzales area who creates or logs in to their account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.