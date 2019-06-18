Since ancient times, cultures from every corner of the earth have found significance and healing power in the natural world, from the constellations illuminating the night sky to the rocks and minerals comprising the ground below.
In the modern age, many have forgotten these traditions, opting instead for other sources of comfort and healing. Without practice, they could fall into obscurity, eventually even fizzling out altogether.
Coyote Moon is doing what it can to change that.
The store was established in 1992 by Molly McKenzie in Baton Rouge. What once began as a meeting place for spiritual discussion soon evolved into a store, supplying tools to assist in customers’ spiritual lives. The store sits at 1938 Perkins Road, right in the heart of the community.
After more than 20 years in the McKenzie family, the store was sold to Chris and Jason Romero, two long-term Coyote Moon employees. Since 2016, the couple has been doing their best to fulfill the needs of the Baton Rouge spiritual community.
Since he was young, Jason has been searching for some answers, an explanation for the energies he felt around certain objects and materials and what that buried meaning might be.
“For me, I have always looked for something more,” he said. “I knew in my soul even when I was younger that there is a deeper truth spiritually.”
On a trip to Coyote Moon long before he worked there, the now-owner picked up a copy of “Love is in the Earth” by Melody, an encyclopedia of the different crystals and what energy they possess.
From there, guide in hand, Jason began to study the art of crystal healing on a more serious level and how he may be able to help himself and others.
“I’m not saying that these stones are going to magically heal a broken bone or a broken heart,” he said. “I’m saying that they will assist in the healing process.”
Now, Jason and Chris work together to spread those resources they found at Coyote Moon as customers.Along with stones and crystals, the store also carries sterling silver jewelry, books, tarot and oracle decks, statuary, essential oils, incense, candles and an array of resins and herbs.
Coyote Moon also gets involved in the community through different events and fairs, like Rock N’ at the Swamp at The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature center, the Spiritual and Healing Fair and most recently, Baton Rouge Pride Fest.
“We were very excited to be a part of Baton Rouge Pride,” the owner said. “This was Coyote Moon’s first year to have a booth at the event. It was exciting to see everyone laughing and having a great time, just being who they are.”
All of this may be a little overwhelming to someone just starting out, but the owners want to extend an open hand to anyone and everyone who wants to learn more about their own spirituality and how to spread positivity and healing throughout the community.
“We have created an atmosphere that is a safe place where people from all walks of life,” Jason said. “No matter who you are, or where you come from can come and shop in a calm relaxing environment without fear of prosecution or judgement. All are welcome.”