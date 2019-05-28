The deadline for players to withdraw their name from the NBA draft is Wednesday, and LSU received more good news as freshman forward Emmitt Williams announced via Instagram he will return for his sophomore season.

Williams averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20 minutes a game. He played in 34 of 35 games for LSU last season and made eight starts.

Emmitt Williams changes from No. 24 to No. 5. #LSU pic.twitter.com/S5VvtmAu53 — Brandon Adam (@badam___) May 28, 2019

The Tigers also received some bad news, albeit expected, with sophomore point guard Tremont Waters and freshman forward Naz Reid remaining in the draft. Reid was expected to be a one-and-done and hyped as such by the coaching staff while Waters had been on the brink of leaving after his freshman season.

Waters led LSU in scoring per game (15.3), assists per game (5.8) and steals per game (2.9). Reid was second in scoring at 13.6 points per game and led the team with 7.2 rebounds per game.

Waters was also named to first team All-SEC and All-Defense and the co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Reid earned freshman All-SEC honors.

In all, LSU returns four of six underclassmen who originally declared for the NBA draft, the other three being freshman guard Javonte Smart and junior guard Skylar Mays and junior forward Marlon Taylor. LSU also brings back every other scholarship player with the exceptions being center Kavell Bigby-Williams who graduated and senior guard Daryl Edwards who was limited to nine games and transferred to Fresno State after being granted a medical hardship.

The return of Williams helps sure up LSU's frontcourt along with the addition of five-star Trendon Watford, but the Tigers are still looking to add players, whether it be a recruit or graduate transfer.

Darius Days can help handle frontcourt duties as a sophomore, but there was talks by the coaching staff of getting more involved as a small forward last season. Despite that, Days played primarily as a small-ball four and doesn't project well as a secondary big next to the smaller Williams and Watford over the long haul of a season.