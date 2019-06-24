Ex-LSU student Matthew Naquin, 21, wants his indictment for the negligent homicide of hazing victim Maxwell Gruver to be terminated due to a computer glitch keeping anyone born after June 2, 1993, from serving on grand juries or trial juries in the East Baton Rouge Parish.
Naquin was indicted on negligent homicide for the death of Gruver in March 2018. His trial is scheduled for July 8, and he faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
The error was discovered this year during jury selection for a capital murder case from Caddo Parish. It prevented anyone born after 1993 from serving on grand juries or trial juries for over seven years.
Following the discovery, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that East Baton Rouge’s jury pool was “improperly constituted” and ordered a new pool that included persons born after June 2, 1993.
Naquin’s attorney, John McLindon, filed a motion last week arguing that the jury selection process was flawed in Naquin’s case. McLindon asked state District Judge Beau Higgenbotham to hear the motion Friday.