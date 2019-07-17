Former LSU student Matthew Naquin, 21, was found guilty Wednesday of negligent homicide in the 2017 alcohol-related death of freshman pledge Maxwell Gruver.
The jurors decided in less than an hour to convict Naquin, according to The Advocate. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 16 where Naquin faces anywhere from probation to five years in prison.
Several witnesses testified that Naquin appeared to target Gruver that ill-fated night and was central to the hazing event, according to The Advocate. Prosecutors said Naquin was primarily responsible for Gruver's death, but while testifying for the defense Gruver's former roommate James Patrick Canter said Tuesday that Gruver was sober at their dormitory only five nights during the 28 days Gruver was on the University’s campus. Canter said Gruver also smoked marijuana.
Gruver died on Sept. 14, 2017, following a Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual called “Bible study,” in which pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity. His blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, a chemical found in marijuana, in his system.
Naquin was warned by members of the fraternity — just two days before Gruver died — to tone down his "extreme and dangerous" interactions with pledges, according to court documents.
Naquin will soon face trial for obstruction of justice after allegedly deleting nearly 700 files on his phone the same day a state judge approved a search warrant for the device.
Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU until at least 2033 following Gruver’s death.