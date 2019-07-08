Former LSU student Matthew Naquin, 21, pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice Monday. He is going on trial this week on a negligent homicide charge in the 2017 hazing death of fraternity pledge Maxwell Gruver.
Naquin deleted about 700 files from his phone the same day that a judge signed a search warrant for the phone and ordered that he preserve all documents on said phone.
The charge for obstruction of justice was filed last week by East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors, and the trial on the matter will take place after the negligent homicide hearing is over.
The FBI is currently working to uncover the deleted files from his phone.
Jury selection will begin Monday for the hearing on the negligent homicide of Gruver, who died of alcohol poisoning on Sept. 14, 2017, after a hazing ritual in the Phi Delta Theta house.