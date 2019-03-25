Ready to refresh your wardrobe for spring without breaking the bank?
This Sunday, March 31, Baton Rouge Fashion Council is hosting its annual Boutique Blowout Sale. The event will feature over 20 boutiques with individual booths, stocked with both marked down items and new arrivals.
Founder of Baton Rouge Fashion Council Leslie Presnall said that after the success of her fall Boutique Blowout Sale, she began receiving requests from boutiques and customers alike to host a spring event. Now, that request is coming to life.
This sale allows boutiques to clean out their end-of-season merchandise and make way for new styles while customers are able to score end-of-the-line prices on clothing, shoes and accessories. It’s a win-win situation!
This year may mark the first spring blowout sale, but Presnall is no stranger to hosting this type of event. The first Boutique Blowout Sale took place in fall of 2016, and has continued annually since then. If all goes well, she says the biannual rhythm might just stick.
The sale will feature both familiar, local boutiques like Hemline and Article & Thread, as well as some travelers, like Veaux Luxe from Metairie and Golden Lily from Mandeville. Vendors bring their own stock and set their own prices, but they have to follow one rule: the majority has to be on sale.
For many events like this, a ticket is required to score the deals. The Boutique Blowout Sale is different. For general admission, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., admission is completely free. You only pay for what’s in your bag.
If you want first dibs access to the deals, however, you can purchase a VIP ticket. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. With a VIP ticket, you get a full extra hour to shop before the deals are gone. Supplies are limited.
VIP tickets will also be given out by each of the vendors prior to the event.
Along with a room full of deals, the event will also have a bar serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks while you shop. Despite this, all ages are welcome, even in strollers.
The event will also have dressing rooms to try on your finds, and vendors will be accepting both cash and card. Essentially, it’s just like shopping in-store, just with some great deals and convenient locations.
Baton Rouge Fashion Council’s first spring Boutique Blowout Sale will take place Sunday, March 31, at The Crowne Plaza- Baton Rouge. VIP access will begin at 9 a.m., and regular access will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of vendors, visit www.southernflairblog.com.