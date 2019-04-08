May 2 remains a day of disappointment for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lovers.
The festival announced on their social media outlets that due to the unnamed illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates including their performance at Jazz Fest. They ask fans to stay tuned for updates about talent and tickets for the day.
Fleetwood Mac was scheduled as the replacement for the Rolling Stones, an announcement that was released a mere four days ago on April 4 following the Rolling Stones announcing on March 30 the postponement of their U.S. and Canada tour dates due to Mick Jagger’s health issues, from which the icon is said to be expected to make a full recovery.
It seems that the day has been inauspicious for the acts that have been booked so far, an occurrence marring the otherwise stellar initial lineup for the festival’s 50th anniversary. After the Rolling Stones cancellation, the former special day was expected to feature a full line up.
After the Stones’ cancellation, the festival announces all general admission tickets for May 2 would be refunded in full at the guest's initial point of purchase. It remains to be seen what will happen now.