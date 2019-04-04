Fleetwood Mac is set to perform in the place of the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest on May 2. The day will also now feature a full lineup.
Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn will all take the stage for the 50th Anniversary Jazz and Heritage Festival. Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, and Regina Carter’s Southern Comfort will all headline on May 2 as well.
A ticket specific to May 2 is required for admission to the performances. Tickets for the May 2 performance date are being sold for $75 through April 19. A limited number of VIP packages are also available.
All general admission tickets for the day will be refunded in full. Ticketholders can expect to receive their refunds form the initial point of purchase.
The Rolling Stones were originally scheduled to be the headliners for May 2, but medical issues with Mick Jagger forced the band to cancel. He reportedly underwent heart surgery last week.
Tickets can be purchased at www.nojazzfest.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Smoothie King Center Box Office.