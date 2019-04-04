Hatcher Hall's basement reportedly flooded this morning due to possible blocked drainage, according to LSU media relations director Ernie Ballard.
Doors to the basement are now protected by black sandbags, with small amounts of water still leaking onto the floor.
Hatcher Hall representative Trey Klechak said that maintenance had pumped water out of the basement this morning and that the building is safe to walk and attend classes in.
According to the National Weather Service's Thursday morning forecast, hourly rainfall rates of 2- to 3-inches and totals of 5-7 inches are possible. Rain is expected to continue until Friday night.
Students are advised to be cautious when driving to and walking around campus.