Former LSU football player Jalen Mills was arrested on Saturday morning following an altercation outside of a nightclub with Washington Wizards player Devin Robinson.
According to the Associated Press, both Mills and Robinson were charged with disorderly affray, which generally refers to fighting in a public place.
The two were initially verbally arguing before it escalated to a physical altercation outside of the Washington D.C. nightclub Opera Night Club, according to AP.
Robinson was later transported to a hospital for treatment, while Mills was transported to Second District Washington D.C. Police Department
Mills was drafted out of LSU by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017-18 season, where he started 15 regular season games.
The Eagles stated in a news release that they were aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information.