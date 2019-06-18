LSU Hall of Famer Ebert Van Buren passed away at the age of 94 in Monroe, Louisiana, on Friday, the school announced in a press release.
Van Buren, born Dec. 6, 1924, in Honduras, played at LSU from 1947-1950 under coach Bernie Moore and helped the Tigers to a Sugar Bowl appearance in 1950. His time at LSU came after two years of military service during World War II in the Pacific. Van Buren took part in the attack on Okinawa and was wounded during a battle at Hacksaw Ridge on the island.
He was the only member of his unit on Okinawa to survive and was granted the Purple Heart among other military honors.
Following his time at LSU, where he rushed for 484 yards on 111 attempts, according to college football reference, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Van Buren No. 7 overall in the 1951 NFL draft.
Van Buren played the 1951 season with his brother Steve Van Buren, a member of the LSU and NFL Hall of Fames. Steve retired from football following that season, and Ebert did the same after his third season in 1953.
After football Ebert returned to LSU to get his master's in psychology and practiced for over 60 years. He also joined the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1972 at the age of 48 and stayed until 1980.
In 2015 he was selected to be a part of LSU's Hall of Fame.