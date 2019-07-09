Both Alex Bregman and DJ LeMahieu started in for the American League in MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Bregman made his second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game and was the MVP of last year's game. He started at third base while LeMahieu, who made his third appearance, started at second base.
Bregman finished with one hit in two at-bats and scored one of the AL’s runs in a 4-3 win over the National League. LeMahieu went 0-2 at the plate and was later subbed out along with Bregman.
The two former Tigers have been two of MLB's best halfway through the season, and both are top five in wins above replacement (WAR) among AL players.
Bregman is fourth with a WAR of 4.1 and his 23 home runs are tied for fourth in the AL. Meanwhile, LeMahieu is atop the AL in batting average at .336, second in hits with 113, fourth in RBIs with 63 and his 3.9 WAR is fifth.
LeMahieu is an AL MVP candidate and has helped guide the New York Yankees to the best record in the AL at 57-31. Bregman and the Houston Astros aren't far behind at 57-33.
It’s a continuation of what they were able to accomplish during their time at LSU. LeMahieu was a key player during LSU’s 2009 championship season and was named to the 2009 College World Series All-Tournament team. He was drafted in the second round of the 2009 MLB draft and made his MLB debut in 2011 with the Chicago Cubs.
As for Bregman, he became one of the best players to ever walk through Alex Box Stadium. In his three years at LSU, Bregman won freshman of the year in 2013, shortstop of the year in 2013 and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award in 2015.
And while he wasn’t able to reach the championship heights in his two College World Series appearances like LeMahieu did at LSU, Bregman did win the 2017 MLB World Series with the Astros.
The Astros selected Bregman No. 2 overall in 2015, and he quickly climbed the ladder to the Major Leagues. Bregman started 196 games at shortstop at LSU, but with Carlos Correa established at shortstop, Bregman moved to third base with the Astros.
Bregman made multiple key plays at the plate and in the infield during the Astros’ championship run, but his most memorable moment came on a walk-off single to give the Astros a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Dodges in game five of the World Series.