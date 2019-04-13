"Softball saves lives," ovarian cancer survivor Lauren Mendenall said Saturday morning before the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk.
Mendenall is one of many survivors that were honored at the annual event put on but LSU softball coach Beth Torina and the Geaux Teal foundation.
"It's something that's really close to my hear," Torina said. "My mom is an ovarian cancer survivor. I've met so many women through this Geaux Teal foundation that are survivors or that have been affected by this disease, so it's really important to me that we continue to spread awareness and honor these women and their fight."
In its seventh year, the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk at LSU softball's Tiger Park continues to reach new heights. This year's walk featured 1,080 walkers and $87,198.32 raised — which are both a new record for Geaux Teal.
"It's really my favorite day of the year," Torina said. "I think it's so exciting to just to honor these women. They're so inspiring to us and to see the people in this community support this cause is just really important to the program, to this team, and to me."