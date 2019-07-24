The Gotcha bike share program is temporarily unavailable in Baton Rouge due to unforeseen technical issues after its launch on July 8.
The South Carolina company that launched the program placed a hold on the Baton Rouge bikes, but company officials hope to have them back up and running later today, according to Baton Rouge Business Report.
The Gotcha app experienced nearly 1,000 downloads in less than one week after the launch, according to Gotcha spokesperson Caroline Passe.
The contract between Baton Rouge and Gotcha for the program is capped at $801,000. Individual users may purchase a daily plan, monthly plan or annual plan to rent bicycles. Gotcha offers a discounted price for University students using the app, and the bike rental service will add no additional cost to University students’ tuition.
Following its launch, Gotcha plans to add 300 more e-bikes and 30 hubs to Baton Rouge by 2020. They also hope to include their e-scooters and e-tricycles in their expansion, however those additions are not finalized.