Looking for a nice way to enjoy burgers and other traditional American foods in a setting unlike any other in Baton Rouge? Highway 55 could be your best bet.
Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, in its first foray into the state of Louisiana, opened its doors for a brand-new location at 411 Ben-Hur Road in Baton Rouge. The establishment opened on March 25 and fosters a ‘50s diner setting with authentic non-commercial cooking methods.
The new location will make it officially the 15th installment of a franchise based off the original Highway 55, which was opened in 1991 in Goldsboro, North Carolina. And even with an extensive amount of sites branching out across the States, the focus to good food and good times stays true.
Jason Hall, owner of the Baton Rouge location and five other areas scattered across South Carolina and Arkansas, believes his next establishment will provide a fine culinary experience to a city already full of historically and culturally relevant dining options. Rarely has an odyssey into Americana cuisine burst onto the scene with so much throwback flair.
“Highway 55 sets itself apart by standards of service, involvement in the community, diverse menu selections, themes and quality of products,” Hall said. “Our meat is never frozen, hand-pattied and never kept in a warmer, but we can still get you your food in less than five minutes from ordering it.”
The cost-efficient and speedy production that the food entails is not all that Highway 55 brings to the table. The restaurant is also all-in on giving back to the community and creating an environment so lively and inviting that it creates an atmosphere all to itself.
“We are ‘50s-themed and get tons of comments on our atmosphere – music, friendliness and décor – from children to senior citizens,” Hall said. “Fundraisers and percent nights are a big part of our business, and my four stores in South Carolina gave back over $150,000 last year to their local communities combined.”
To the students that call the University home, what’s not to offer here? Highway 55 sits on Ben-Hur Road, surrounded by a seemingly-endless plethora of student living sites such as the Woodlands and the Lodges at 777. The location is proximal to everything going on on campus.
Hall believes Highway 55 can be a key facet to college dining — affordable and not too far out of the way.
“We are economical for their budget, fast for their lack of time and busy schedule, our food is fresh and prepared in front of you in an open kitchen so you can see it isn’t process and some sort of ‘mystery meat’ like some other burger chains and themed different than any other space in the area,” Hall said.