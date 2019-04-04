BRPD investigators believe the LSU student and woman found dead in an apartment near the University's campus are believed to have died from suicide, based on new evidence.
The two bodies were found near campus on Monday around 1 p.m. at Highlander Townhomes, located on Highland Road between Aster Street and West Roosevelt Street, according to BRPD and spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. The bodies were identified on Tuesday as Joy Gentil, 21, and Max Raymond, 19.
Raymond was a freshman at the University, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard. He was reported missing on March 30. Gentil is not affiliated with the University.
Gentil and Raymond were renting the apartment through a program similar to Airbnb. They were scheduled to check out on Monday morning, and their bodies were discovered by a cleaning crew, according to an article from WBRZ.
There were no obvious signs of trauma on either of the bodies, according to the BRPD. Final results of the autopsy are awaiting completion.