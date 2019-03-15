LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart will play as the Tigers begin the Southeastern Conference Tournament against Florida, according to a release from LSU.
Smart did not play in LSU's regular season finale against Vanderbilt in an "abundance of caution" as the University looks into reported wiretaps involving coach Will Wade.
#LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart will play in the SEC tournament. pic.twitter.com/2Bj61AvfdU— Brandon Adam (@badam___) March 15, 2019
Smart played in the other 30 games this season, starting 17 of them. He averaged 11.5 point and 3.3 rebounds per game.
The FBI wiretap involved a 2017 phone conversation with college basketball middleman Christian Dawkins. Wade reportedly made a "strong-ass offer" to a recruit, which was assumed to be Smart after Wade referenced a "smart thing."
An ESPN report stated that Wade joked that the recruit was worth more than the "rookie minimum."