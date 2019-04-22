The University announced Jeremiah Shinn will serve as the new vice president for student affairs and will begin no later than July 1, pending approval by the Board of Supervisors, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
Shinn will be responsible for strategizing and leading the University’s efforts to increase student engagement and success. He will directly report to Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie.
Some of Shinn’s tasks will include: developing a campus environment conducive to student success; overseeing strategic initiatives with campus constituents that positively impact the retention of students; serving as the primary advocate for students by leading efforts to support student life; and engaging, retaining and graduating a dynamic and academically competitive student body.
Shinn currently is Boise State University’s associate vice president in the division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. He has over 19 years of professional experience in higher education’s Greek Affairs, Student Leadership Development, Civic Engagement Programs, Student Government, Residential Life, Campus Recreation, Career Services and New Student Programs.
He has previously served as assistant dean of students, associate director of student activities, director of student involvement and leadership center, associate vice president for student affairs and assistant vice president for student life at various institutions.