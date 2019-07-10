One of Sorority Row’s landmark mansions has been demolished.
The Kappa Kappa Gamma house was torn down earlier this month to make way for a new house that will be built on the same site. The total cost of the project is expected to be approximately $9.7 million, which will be paid for entirely by the KKG organization, according to minutes from the April 2019 LSU Board of Supervisors meeting.
The new house, projected to open in fall 2020, will be more than 25% larger than the old house that was built in the mid-1960s when most of the houses along Sorority Row were constructed.
The old house no longer suited the needs of the local chapter, according to the April 2019 Board of Supervisors agenda. The new building will house the same number of in-house residents, but will have significantly more common area spaces where members can study and meet.
The KKG house will be the second new home on Sorority Row in less than five years. Alpha Phi colonized a new LSU chapter in 2014 and in 2015 built a $4.5 million, 18,000-square-foot house on a vacant lot adjacent to the Zeta Tau Alpha house.
During the estimated 14-month construction, the KKG chapter will use the Lambda Chi Alpha house on Fraternity Row for meetings and gatherings, including the upcoming fall recruitment, commonly known as rush week. KKG members will not live in the house, which has been vacant after Lambda Chi was removed campus several years ago.
Lambda Chi was on University probation for hazing through May 2019. The fraternity in late 2015 was accused of forcing pledges to stay the night at a tailgate spot on campus and drink alcohol.
The University’s Greek system as a whole came under fire in recent years, primarily because of hazing and alcohol-related incidents, including the 2017 hazing death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver.
More than one-third of LSU’s fraternities are currently on probation or have been suspended or permanently kicked off campus. A former Phi Delta Theta member is currently on trial in connection with Gruver’s death.