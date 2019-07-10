Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 95F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.