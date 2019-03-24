Krispy Kreme is offering Baton Rouge citizens the option to bring in leftover Mardi Gras beads in exchange for doughnuts.
On Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26, between the hours 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., Krispy Kreme is offering one dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts to guests who bring in 12 pounds or more of Mardi Gras beads to the Krispy Kreme shop in Baton Rouge, at 5504 Plank Road.
This Beads-for-Doughnuts event has helped recycle over tens of thousands of pounds of beads. The beads are taken from Krispy Kreme to Arc of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO). ArcGNO is a non-profit organization native to New Orleans that employs people with intellectual disabilities.
“One of our largest social enterprises is our Mardi Gras Recycle Center,” said Stephen Sauer, ArcGNO’s executive director. “Because of community partners like Krispy Kreme, we can employ and pay salaries to those with disabilities. Partnerships like these provide us the opportunity to collect a huge portion of products needed for us to operate year-round. We could not do it without the generosity of everyone in the community.”
This Beads-for-Doughnuts event provides a way to reuse beads without having them pile up and hurt the environment, and it encourages people to actively participate in recycling. Because of this, Krispy Kreme's goal was to create a system that is mutually beneficial for all.
“I understand this special event is a huge hit and something our guests look forward to and plan for, even if they don’t live or work in the area," said Tim Mossor, the marketing manager of Krispy Kreme. "We are extremely pleased to continue the 'Beads-for-Doughnuts' campaign as a way of helping ArcGNO and showing our appreciation to our guests who come forward to support our community.”