Lit Pizza, the local customizable pizza chain that currently has 5 different locations in Baton Rouge, is planning to open a new location on Corporate Boulevard.
The new location will call 7474 Corporate Boulevard home, which previously was the location of modern grill Smashburger before it closed its doors last year. The establishment will be directly on the winding turns of Corporate, right across the street from a shopping complex Towne Center at Cedar Lodge and in extremely close proximity with other flourishing startups like Southfin Southern Poké and Teatery.
Perhaps the most enticing aspect of this location is its proximity to the prominent shopping districts of Baton Rouge. LSU students can access the Lit Pizza that resides on Burbank during a busy day of school, but when the day involves going to stores and outlets on the further reaches of the city, the Corporate installment of Lit Pizza will provide ample culinary opportunities for the consumer.
In an interview with the Advocate, co-founder Ozzie Fernandez explained the reasoning behind the opening of Lit Pizza on Corporate and, more importantly, the continued expansion of the franchise around the city and even beyond the town limits.
“We’re just looking to fill the voids in Baton Rouge,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez, in addition to being the co-founder of the Lit Pizza chain of restaurants, is the CEO of Izzo’s Illegal Burrito – another local chain with numerous locations in the area. Like Izzo’s before it, Lit Pizza aims to branch out in Baton Rouge and offer an affordable eating experience.
The premise of Lit Pizza is a cheaper and infinitely customizable route to a pizzeria, with a seemingly infinite combination of sauces and toppings on deck and blast-fired pies prepared in a timely manner. In addition to the opportunity for consumers to create their own pizza concoctions, the restaurant also offers its own menu of in-house pizza that is as diverse as it is delicious.
With a Corporate location, Lit Pizza hopes to continue its trajectory into becoming one of Baton Rouge’s most convenient and modern chains, serving appetizing food with a host of freedoms for the consumer without taking too much of a slice of the wallet.