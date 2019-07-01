Former USC and Los Angeles Rams head coach John Robinson will join LSU as a senior consultant to coach Ed Orgeron for the upcoming season, the school announced in a press release on Monday.
A 2009 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Robinson will help with the day-to-day operations, consulting on practice and game planning. He guided USC to a national championship in 1978 and finished in the top 15 of the AP poll his first seven years at USC (1976-1982) before leaving for the Rams.
“I want to welcome Coach Robinson and his wife Miss Beverly to the LSU Family,” said Orgeron of the now 83-year-old in the release. “Coach has been a great friend and mentor to me and he will be a very valuable resource for us in growing our championship culture at LSU.”
In his time in the NFL, Robinson found himself in a division with the San Francisco 49ers, who won four Super Bowls and seven division titles in the 1980s.
Despite that obstacle Robinson managed to lead the Rams to a division title in 1985, but the team lost to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship game. The Rams returned to the NFC Championship in 1989 but fell to the 49ers.
After nine seasons as Rams' coach, amassing a 75-68 record, Robinson returned to USC in 1993 and won the Rose Bowl in 1995. Robinson's time at USC ended in 1997, and in 12 years with the Trojans across two separate stints as coach, he finished with a record of 104-35.
He finished career at UNLV where he was head coach from 1999 to 2004 and athletic director for two years.