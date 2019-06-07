1.9.18 Training Day

LSU Memorial Tower stands tall on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 on LSU campus.

 Sophie Granzow

Twenty-two LSU ambassadors were removed for inappropriate behavior after an incident involving alcohol, according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.

LSU Police investigated after receiving a report about the incident. They determined the behavior did not meet the hazing statute, which is why the case is now turned over to the office of Student Advocacy & Accountability.

“The University is committed to taking immediate action upon receiving any allegations of inappropriate activities,” Ballard said in a statement to The Reveille. “The students were promptly removed from their positions involved in Orientation.”

