The University announced a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign for the flagship campus as well as LSU’s other facilities throughout the state.
According to a University press release sent Thursday, the new Fierce for the Future campaign is the first campaign to unite LSU’s campuses statewide. The campaign is also the largest fundraising campaign for higher education in the history of the state.
The University expects that about 60 percent of campaign gifts will be for academics while 40 percent will be for athletics. In dollar amounts, it expects $724 million to support academics for the flagship campus and $603 million for flagship athletics.
These estimates add up to about 90 percent of the total campaign fund, while the rest will go to other LSU facilities like LSU of Alexandria and LSU Health New Orleans.
“Gifts to the Fierce for the Future Campaign will empower LSU to drive solutions to global issues that Louisiana knows better than most while simultaneously preparing tomorrow’s leaders to make a difference in the lives of others,” LSU President F. King Alexander said in the release.