Washington D.C. — The message from LSU was clear after its Sweet Sixteen loss to Michigan State on Friday night.
One day at a time.
Will sophomore point guard Tremont Waters go through the entire NBA draft process and pass on his last two seasons of college basketball?
"I haven't really thought about it," Waters said in the team's locker room Friday night. "Obviously, we just played a game, and I just want to take it one day at a time, keep working on my game and see where things go."
Likewise, freshman forward Naz Reid said he hadn't thought about the draft and isn't sure if Will Wade's uncertain status as LSU's head coach changes anything for him.
Freshman guard Javonte Smart — the player allegedly involved in Wade wiretap controversy — said its likely he returns next season, but like Reid, wasn’t sure how Wade’s future at LSU affects his own.
“I tried not to look at it, but you know, it’s all people talked about,” Smart said. “All you see is Javonte, Will Wade, wiretap. I’m not really worried about that. My mom told just stay focused on the season, and I just tried to continue to win. Now that we lost I’m just not going to worry about that and just focus on my future.”
So how does the team handle Wade's status as head coach?
"I would say just taking it one day at a time," assistant coach Greg Heiar said. "We'll get with these guys and continue to move forward with the program and worry about the things you can control. That's all you can do."
The decision on Wade's future at LSU is coming soon as the program can't stay in limbo for much longer. For one, as more jobs open and are filled, fewer head coaching candidates remain available. Secondly, national signing day for basketball is on April 20, which is two days before the trial Wade is subpoenaed for begins.
LSU can see its entire recruiting class fall apart if Wade is still suspended or even fired by April 20, and either Wade or a new coach will be patching together an underwhelming recruiting class to fill holes on the roster thin on scholarship players to begin with.
And if Wade is removed and the school finds itself in trouble with the NCAA, players on the roster could transfer at will without being forced to sit out a year.
For Heiar, however, there's still a job to do. He’s still an integral part of LSU’s coaching staff and is responsible helping develop the players on LSU’s roster as long as he is in Baton Rouge.
“I told them personally I love every last one you, and I’ll be back at the gym,” Heiar said. “Anything that you guys need — anyone wants to gets in the gym, workout, keep getting better — I’m there for you. You need anything from me, just let me know.”
Even while a cloud of uncertainty hovers over LSU, Heiar’s approach isn’t going to change. He’ll stick with the usual.
"That's how you build a winning program and win championships — you take it one day at a time."