Brian Broussard has been LSU's assistant athletics director for ticket operations since 2007 and was named associated athletic director in 2012.
Now he can add president of National Association of Athletic Ticketing and Sales Operations to his resume. Broussard takes over for Erin Dunn Rockenbach, and he will remain in his role at LSU.
"I would like to thank the NAATSO membership for the opportunity to serve as this year's Association President," said Broussard in a press release. "I am hopeful I can continue to build upon the solid foundation Erin and our leadership have established. I, with the help of our outstanding Board of Directors, will also look to push NAATSO forward and expand our reach throughout the year culminating at our 2020 Convention in Las Vegas."
According to his bio on lsusports.net, Broussard is responsible for revenue in excess of $50 million, which includes the management of ticket and parking sales and renewals for all sports, digital marketing and analytics, as well as Tradition Fund donations for football, men’s basketball, baseball and softball.
Traditionally LSU ranks near the top in the country in attendance for football and baseball, and the softball team ranked No. 6 in the country in attendance for the 2018 season.