LSU Athletics Director and Vice Chancellor Joe Alleva is expected to step down from his position as soon as Wednesday, according to a report by the Baton Rouge Business Report. 

Alleva has been unpopular with fans and boosters for years — since failing to fire former football coach Les Miles in 2015 to failing to hire Jimbo Fisher as his replacement in 2016. 

Alleva has recently drawn criticism for how he dealt with the suspension of basketball coach Will Wade concerning the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting. 

Wade broke month-long silence by speaking to the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday and was reinstated on Sunday night. 

Alleva succeeded Skip Bertman as athletic director in 2008, coming from Duke University. 

