After a disappointing weekend series loss to Georgia, the Tigers continued to struggle offensively as they dropped a midweek game 2-0 Tuesday night against the McNeese State Cowboys.
The Cowboys and Tigers have had a long history, with McNeese owning three of the last four victories. But the Tigers still lead the overall series with McNeese State, 30-11, including a 13-3 victory over the Cowboys last season in Baton Rouge.
Sophomore right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard started on the mounds, throwing 2.2 innings for the Tigers and unfortunately got the loss. Hilliard allowed one run, one hit and two walks. He also recorded two strikeouts.
The Tigers quickly moved on as they used four pitchers out of the bullpen. Senior right-hander Clay Moffitt was the first out, pitching 2.1 innings and allowing one hit. He got two strikeouts during his time on the mound.
Next up for the Tigers was Aaron George, the junior right-hander from Monroe, worked two innings and gave up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
The Tigers showed signs of life offensively during the bottom of the eighth inning as senior second baseman Brandt Broussard singled through the center to start the inning, and then moved to third on a wild pitch.
Shortstop Josh Smith then drew the walk, but both runners were left stranded after consecutive groundouts.
The Tigers then went to freshman right-hander Will Ripoll, who threw for one inning and allowed one hit, one run and a walk to go with one strikeout.
In the Tigers last attempt to prove their dominance in this series, freshman left fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo was walked. With DiGiacomo on base, freshman Cade Beloso hit a two-out single. Just as the Tigers were getting started, a fly out ended the game.
The McNeese freshman from Lumberton, Texas, Brett Payne earned the win for his Cowboys as he got his first win of the season. Payne pitched six innings and allowed two hits and three walks. He finished with five strikeouts.
“It seems like we have one of these games every year, it’s just hard to explain,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “I knew coming off an emotional week at Georgia and looking forward to a series at Mississippi State, it would take an awful lot of leadership to have the players ready to play, and we just didn’t get them inspired and motivated tonight.