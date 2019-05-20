The LSU baseball team earned three All-Southeastern Conference honors as voted on by the league's 14 head coaches it announced Monday afternoon.
Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis was named second-team All-SEC, junior outfielder Zach Watson was named to the SEC All-Defensive team and right-handed pitcher Cole Henry was voted to the Freshman All-SEC team.
Duplantis is hitting .318 on the season with six doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. His career hit total sits a 342, good for second on LSU's all-time hit list. He needs 11 more to pass former LSU infielder Eddy Furniss, who holds the record at 352.
Watson, on the SEC All-Defensive team, has recorded a 1.000 fielding percentage in his junior season. He is also battle .317 at the plate.
Henry, the freshman right-hander, has a 3.26 ERA and 4-2 record in 11 appearances and 49.2 innings this season. He has recorded 60 strikeouts, including a career-high 12 strike game against Florida on April 19.