It's been seven years since the Stony Brook Seawolves have played and won in Alex Box Stadium.
After dropping game one to the Tigers in dramatic fashion, Stony Brook came back to win games two and three and upset LSU in the super regional. Stony Brook was only the second team ever to be a four-seed in its regional and advance to the College World Series.
But even though that 2012 Baton Rouge Super Regional is seen as "infamous" to many, LSU coach Paul Mainieri knows that has no effect on the 2019 Baton Rouge Regional.
"I don't know much about Stony Brook this year, I know they won their conference tournament," Mainieri said after the NCAA selection show. "But back in 2012, they were a phenomenal team. I don't know if this team is as good as that team, but that team was unbelievable."
"Unbelievable" is a good word for that team. It had seven players selected in the MLB draft, including Travis Jankowski — selected 44th overall and was Stony Brook's first ever first-round draftee.
"Honestly, I thought they were better than us," Mainieri said. "Their outfield was really, really fast. They deserved to beat us in 2012 and they just had an outstanding team."
Senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis and junior infielder Josh Smith, who are both Louisiana natives, remember watching that super regional series and what it meant to the Tigers and Seawolves separately.
Duplantis is family friends with former Tiger Tyler Moore, who hit a game-tying home run in the 10th inning of game one of the 2012 super regional.
"Obviously you see a name like Stony Brook and not many people from the south have heard of that school," Duplantis added. "but then you watch them play and obviously it's different players now than it was then.
"You can never take anything lightly. You've got to expect that they're all going to be great teams."
Surely the 2012 Baton Rouge Super Regional will be the storyline this weekend, but now it's 2019.
"This is a completely different year and we're a completely different team and they're a completely different team," Mainieri said. "We just have to get ready to play, I don't care who the opponent is.
"Obviously our players know the history of our program, they know the history of us playing against Stony Brook. It'll certainty get our players attention and help us get ready to go — not because of what happened in 2012, but because we always want to play good teams.