LSU baseball is headed for the postseason, but it will be staying right at home as the Tigers secured a host site for an NCAA Regional.
This is LSU's 26th time hosting a regional, the most of any team.
LSU went into the Southeastern Conference Tournament not knowing if it would return to Alex Box Stadium. After going 3-2 on the week, with a win over Mississippi State and a 17-inning loss to the same Bulldog team.
LSU is one of six SEC teams to host, including Georgia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
The teams LSU will be facing will be announced Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m. during the selection show.
Full list of host sites
- Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)
- Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)
- Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)
- Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)
- Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
- Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)
- Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)
- Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)
- Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)
- Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)
- Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)
- Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)
- Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)
- Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)