After an Friday evening of rain and strong wind cooled off Baton Rouge and forced a Saturday doubleheader, LSU won on two polarizing games against Kentucky (13-6, 0-2 SEC).
The Tigers (14-5, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) pulled off a 2-1 walkoff in the opening game, and a 16-4 blowout in the second.
LSU coach Paul Mainieri needed a long outing from his ace in the first game. Mainieri got just that from junior right-hander Zack Hess.
Hess’ six innings is his longest outing of the season, allowing only four hits, one earned run and six walks. He amassed 118 pitches during that time.
As the game progressed, Hess seemed to resemble his 2017 closer role with emotion and a swagger as he stomped around on the mound after getting important outs. Before that confidence crept in later in the game, there was a “here we go again” feel in the first inning for Tiger fans.
Hess allowed a walk, steal and two singles during the first to give up the lone run of his outing. After allowing the run, he managed to escape a jam with the bases loaded all in the first.
The first inning has been a recurring problem for Hess until he feels comfortable in the game. Hess settled down to match Kentucky’s ace -- and potentially one of the best pitcher in the conference -- junior left-hander Zack Thompson.
Thompson was as advertised, not allowing any runs through six innings. He stranded eight runners on base and struck out nine. LSU left twelve runners on base throughout the twelve inning rollercoaster.
The Tigers had opportunities to score in the second and sixth innings with a man on second in each, but failed to drive anyone home. In the fourth inning, LSU couldn’t score with two runners on, but Kentucky’s bullpen couldn’t finish off the remaining nine outs.
LSU loaded the bases again with one out in the eighth inning with freshman Drew Bianco up to bat. Bianco drew the count full, and a ball low in the zone - which was called a strike most of the game - was a ball. Bianco walked and tied the game at one. The Tigers couldn’t take the lead.
For the second time in two innings LSU loaded the bases but couldn’t score. Reid, the hometown hero, hit a linedrive to left field that looked like it might fall, but the diving left fielder stole a walkoff hit from Reid. The game went into extra innings.
Sophomore right-hander Devin Fontenot came in during the eighth inning and held Kentucky to two hits and zero runs during his five spectacular innings. Fontenot matched Hess, putting on his best outing of the season with key strikeouts and stranding runners in clutch moments.
Hess and Fontenot’s extended outing gave LSU a chance to win through the 11th inning. Their combined effort allowed the LSU bullpen to stay rested for the remaining weekend games.
It wasn’t until the 12th inning when a single, hit-and-run and intentional walk loaded the bases again for the Tigers. Freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo pinch hit but never swung. He was walked on five pitches for LSU to walkoff the first game with a 2-1 victory.
The evening game was much different as LSU scored often in the 16-4 win. The Tiger bats rebounded from not driving in a run in the first game to having 14 RBIs in the second.
It started in the first inning with a two-run double from Reid, and it continued for the next three innings. LSU put up six runs in the second inning on Kentucky’s starter, junior right-hander Grant Macciocchi. He lasted 3.1 innings allowing 11 runs -- four earned.
LSU scored one more in the third inning and five in the fourth inning. Junior outfielder Zach Watson hit the ball all over the yard finishing with four hits, five RBIs and a three-run homerun in the fifth. Watson and the crew gave all the support freshman right-hander Cole Henry would need in his second start.
Freshman right-hander ColeHenry showed again that he has the potential to solidify a spot in the starting rotation -- barring some work on finishing innings with two outs. He tallied six strikeouts in five innings while allowing three runs. Henry’s curveball had a reminicint feel of his fellow teammate, sophomore Ma’Khail Hilliard.
LSU finished the game with only one other pitcher -- sophomore right-hander Trent Vietmeier - who allowed one run which gives the Tigers bullpen options going into Sunday.
Vietmeier finished the final four innings with six strikeouts, one walk and one earned run.
Vietmeier and Fontenot have each thrown well in their past few appearances and were the only relief pitchers LSU used through the two games.
Kentucky used 11 pitches total -- seven pitchers during the first game and four in the second. Using an abundance of its staff in the first game left the Wildcats thin for the night cap. It showed as Macciocchi and the remaining relief pitchers had to weather the storm of Tiger bats.
LSU scored again in the sixth inning to push the already enormous lead to almost insurmountable. LSU brought in the substitutes and cruised to the finish.
The Tigers and Wildcats head back to Alex Box Stadium for a 2:00 p.m. start on Sunday, March 16.