The No. 10 LSU baseball started Southeastern Conference play this weekend by sweeping the Kentucky Wildcats at home after a 7-2 win on Sunday.
Sophomore right hander, Eric Walker started out on the mound for the Tigers, pitching what was probably his best game of the season through four innings.
He quickly collected two strikeouts in the first inning. Walker continued to showcase his best abilities as he earned two more strikeouts in the third inning.
The Tigers closed out the third inning scoreless, as the offense can not find much to get them started.
The Tigers struck first on the scoreboard as junior catcher Saul Garza hit an RBI single to bring in infielder Chris Reid in to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers head to the bullpen and bring out junior right-hander Matthew Beck.Beck got the Tigers out of a jam with only giving up one run.
The Tigers are Wildcats were tied 1-1 at the top of the fifth inning, when Beck got his first strike of the outing while stranding a runner in scoring position.
The Tigers bats started to come alive in the fifth inning as junior outfielder Zach Watson and senior infielder Brandt Broussard got back-to-back base hits to break the tie and giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Reid then hit a two-run single into left field to put the Tigers up 4-1.
“It’s just another game, but the intensity’s raised three notches,” Cade Beloso said. “so you have to really bring your A game and focus every single pitch.”
Beck got his third strikeout of the inning to bring up the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Tigers gave the ball to sophomore right hander Ma’Khail Hilliard in the top of the seventh inning.
Antoine Duplantis smoked the ball to the right field wall for an RBI triple and bring two more runs in for the Tigers.
In the top of the eighth inning, Hilliard gave up a solo homer to cut the Tigers lead to 7-2. After a two-out walk, Hilliard was replaced but closer Todd Peterson. Peterson opened with a strikeout to take the Tigers to the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Tigers defensive was able to stop any attempts of a comeback for the Wildcats and the Tigers swept Kentucky in their first SEC series of the season with a 7-2 win. With the win, LSU improves to 15-5 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play.
LSU will return to action Wednesday as they face Nicholls at 6:30 at the Box.