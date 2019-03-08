The Tigers dogpiled in centerfield and the magic of Alex Box continued as LSU junior shortstop Josh Smith hit a walk-off single to beat California 4-3.
LSU improved to 11-3 in its series opener against California (6-6) after a full nine-inning battle. Both pitching staffs put zeros on the board for most of the game as the offenses scratched to push runners home.
It was an important start for LSU’s junior right-hander Zack Hess. The start of the game didn’t give Tiger fans a lot of confidence. On the second pitch, Hess allowed a leadoff home run that almost put a hole in the Tabasco bottle in left-center field. The only thing that could happen for Hess was improvement.
“It was not the ideal way to start the game off, but I just kind of had to battle back there and get settled in to a groove,” Hess said.
Hess threw well throughout the next five-and-two-third innings. He seemed to have found the feel of his slider which was sitting in the upper 70s — which is typically 80 to 83 miles per hour. Hess recorded five strikeouts, all with the slider.
The Tiger ace didn’t breeze through the lineup, but he kept runners at bay by stranding six runners on base - three in scoring position.
The Tigers retaliated in the third with sophomore catcher Brock Mathis blasting a ball off the left field wall for a triple. In the last three games against Texas, Southern and now California, Mathis has gone five for seven in the last three games. Mathis said after the win over Southern, he is trying to be more relaxed at the plate.
Freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo was the designated hitter to open the series. He hit a fly ball to left field that was deep enough for Mathis to score and tie the game at one.
Trouble came in the fifth inning after Hess started the inning strong with back-to-back strikeouts. Hess allowed a single and walk before LSU coach Paul Mainieri pulled him. Hess finished after 101 pitches — 64 strikes — in his best performance of the season.
Hess did what LSU coach Paul Mainieri needed his pitching staff to do — throw strikes. Hess allowed multiple screaming line drives, especially early, but he threw strikes and gave his team a chance to win.
“The best thing to do is just throw the ball over the plate and hopefully they’ll hit it at somebody,” Mainieri said. “Zack gave up some hard hit balls early in the game, but they were right at the center fielder or they were right at the right fielder, whatever.”
Junior right-hander Aaron George relieved Hess and walked the first two batters he faced. A bases loaded walk and one passed ball later and LSU trailed 3-1. Both runs that scored were earned to Hess.
George finished the inning with a strikeout to strand runners at second and third. Walks continue to be a problem for the LSU staff.
“There’s no defense against a base on balls,” Mainieri said. “If they hit the ball, maybe they hit it out the park, like the first hitter did, or maybe the hit it right at somebody. We’ve just got to keep reminding ourselves of that and not be so tentative when we’re pitching the ball.”
LSU struck back in the seventh as senior infielder Chris Reid drove a double down the third base line to put runners at second and third. Mathis came up clutch again with a sacrifice fly to score Beloso. One run was all the Tigers could push across the plate in the inning.
LSU squabbled a major opportunity with two runners on and one out in the bottom half of the eighth inning. Senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis - LSU’s most consistent hitter - struck out on a breaking ball in the dirt. Sophomore slugger Daniel Cabrera followed the strikeout up with a groundout to second ending the inning.
Tiger fans thought that might have been the best opportunity to score as many filed out of Alex Box to beat the traffic, but they were wrong. LSU had different plans as they pulled through in the ninth. With two runners on, sophomore infielder Hal Hughes struckout, but the ball got away from the catcher allowing Hughes to reach and the runners to advance.
Smith came up with the bases loaded and two outs. He was hitless through four at bats, and he took a massive swing at the first pitch after a Mainieri pep talk.
“The first swing I took was not a relaxed swing, probably way too big,” Smith said. “The way I look at it is you’re supposed to get out in those situations. You’re supposed to get out. The best hitters get out seven out of ten times, so there’s really not pressure on you. There’s more pressure on the pitcher and the defense.”
Smith took that approach fouling off multiple pitches before blooping a ball off the cap of the bat into shallow center. DiGiacomo rounded second base and scored the winning. The celebration was on.