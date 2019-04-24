LSU Basketball assistant coach Tony Benford has accepted a job in a similar role at TCU, The Advocate's Sheldon Mickles reports.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to tweet the hire, but Mickles confirmed the move by getting confirmation from Benford early this evening.
Benford said the move was mainly to be closer to home, as his family still have a home in the Dallas-Denton area, which is about 35 miles from TCU's campus. He also has a relationship with current TCU coach Jamie Dixon, whom he played against while the two were attending Texas Tech and Texas A&M.
Benford was rumored to be joining Buzz Williams' staff at Texas A&M, but confirmed to Mickles that he was moving to a school in Texas but it wasn't A&M.
Benford joined LSU's staff after current coach Will Wade was hired in 2017. Benford served as the associate head coach for the 2017-18 season, and did so for the 2018-19 season for the first 30 games of the season until Wade was suspended due to reports stating that Wade engaged in multiple recruiting infractions, including making an "strong-ass offer" to current Tiger Javonte Smart.
Benford then served as the interim head coach for five games, leading the Tigers to a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament before they were knocked out by Michigan State 80-63. Benford's record as head coach was (3-2,1-0 SEC).