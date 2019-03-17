LSU basketball is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Tigers will be a No. 3 Seed in the East Regional of the Tournament and the 12th overall seed, meaning they were the final team on the three-seed line.
LSU will travel to Jacksonville to take on the No. 14 seed Yale Bulldogs out of the Ivy League on Thursday, March 21.
The hope coming into the Southeastern Conference tournament was for the Tigers to be able to play their way up into a two-seed or even potentially a one-seed.
Things didn't go exactly the way the Tigers envisioned, but they were not penalized that much in a championship weekend that saw many other one-seeds in their respective leagues go down as well.
Other notable teams in the East Regional are No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 4 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Maryland.
LSU coach Will Wade's former school, Virginia Commonwealth University, is also in the East Regional as a No. 8 seed.