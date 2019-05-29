The Southeastern Conference sent out a press release on Wednesday detailing the in-conference matchups for all teams in the up coming basketball season.
LSU will have home and away games with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&m. LSU plays Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M home and away each season while the other two spots rotate, combining for 10 of LSU's 18 conference games.
The other eight teams are scheduled on an alternating home and away basis each year. In 2020, LSU's home games are Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri, and the road games are Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
The dates and time for these games have not been announced yet, however, there is knowledge of LSU's non-conference schedule and how it sets up.
LSU will play at VCU and USC along with games in the Jamaica Classic and a home game against Northwestern as detailed in a recent report by Amie Just of NOLA.com | Times-Picayune.
Full list of SEC games below: