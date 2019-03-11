3.9.19 LSU vs Vandy

LSU basketball moved up one spot to No. 9 in this week's Associated Press Poll following wins over Florida and Vanderbilt to clinch sole possession of the Southeastern Conference regular season title. 

Amid the suspension and public scrutiny of coach Will Wade and freshman guard Javonte Smart, the Tigers are in a good place heading into the postseason. 

The Tigers are atop the SEC and have locked in a double-bye for the SEC Tournament as the No. 1. LSU will open the tournament on Friday, March 15 at noon.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be released on Sunday, March 17. Most publications have LSU as a three-seed, but the Tigers could end up as a two seed.  

