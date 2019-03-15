LSU beach volleyball finally opened its doors to welcome its first home match of the season as the Tigers swept Coastal California 5-0 Friday night.
No. 4 LSU played on campus tonight for the first time in program history with 550 fans watching. The weather wasn’t ideal with it being a cold, rainy night, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from pulling out their second sweep of the season.
“We’ve been thinking about this night to be able to play in front of the fans here on campus,” said coach Russell Brock. “Hearing that fight song and being able to show what we’ve been working on. It couldn’t have been a better arrangement.”
All but one of the courts were able to take down the competition in just two sets. Court 5 duo consisting of sophomore Hunter Domanski and freshman Allison Coens were the first to dominate CCU. The duo took the lead after the first set by a score of 23-21. The match became the first sweep of the night after set two ended 21-12 in favor of the Tigers.
Freshman Kelli Agnew and graduate transfer Taryn Kloth took three sets on Court 4. The duo dropped the first set 23-25, but came back to win the match. The second set tied the match by a score of 21-16. The third set secured the win 15-12.
“For it to be our first home match and have so many fans in the cold weather, it was amazing," Kloth said.
Another straight set win was produced on Court 2 by junior Olivia Powers and freshman Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope. The duo dominated CCU quickly by scores of 21-11 and 21-17. Court 3 also produced a quick sweep with seniors Ashley Allmer and Toni Rodriguez. This duo down the competition by scores of 21-17 and 21-14.
The infamous Court 1 duo of juniors Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss picked up their 11th win of the season, now making their record 11-2 for the season. The power duo first defeated CCU 21-11. CCU couldn’t attempt to make a comeback and fell by the same score in set two. This game LSU a sweep for the entire match.
“It was not the most ideal weather situation, but it was super nice,” Nuss said. “We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time and for it to actually happen, it was surreal.”
LSU will continue their season hosting North Florida, Tulane, Georgia State and Southern Miss beginning March 22 in the Tiger Beach Challenge.