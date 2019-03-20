LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, along with two assistants, had new contracts approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
Orgeron's approved contract includes a two-year, $4 million extension. His current contract runs through Dec. 31, 2021, in which he is making $3.5 million a year.
Orgeron's new contract also includes increased performance-based incentives. Under his new contract, he will receive a $250,000 bonus for 10 regular season wins, $350,000 for 11 wins and $500,000 for 12 wins. He would also receive a $250,000 bonus for a College Football Playoff appearance.
Orgeron is 25-9 since taking over LSU as the interim coach four games into the 2016 season.
Contracts for passing game coordinator Joe Brady and safeties coach Bill Busch were also approved on Wednesday.
Brady, who is replacing the retired Jerry Sullivan as LSU's passing game coordinator, is receiving a three-year, $400,000 contract.
Busch, on that other hand, is getting a raise after his first year on LSU's staff. Busch's contract will increase to $425,000 per year and will expire on March 31, 2022.